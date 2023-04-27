GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, 16 Glens Falls restaurants will take to downtown Glen Street, and face off in a battle not unlike ritual combat for the city’s culinary community. Their swords are chicken wings; their fighting spirit blazing like hot sauce. Glens Falls Wing Fest comes back to town this Saturday.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, restaurants will be outside, serving fresh wings with rubs and sauces of all kinds to a hungry public. It’s an all-out battle for wing supremacy, across four categories.

Participating restaurants are competing for categories like Best Wings, Best Visitor, Best Rookie, and Best Meatless. Here’s who’s squaring off in downtown Glens Falls this weekend, and what they’re competing for:

Bullpen Tavern Best Wings

Davidson Brothers Brewpub Best Wings

Dickinson’s Delights Best Wings

Downtown City Tavern Best Wings

Downtown Social Best Wings

[farmacy] restobar Best Wings, Best Meatless

Fenimore’s Pub Best Wings

Flight Best Wings

Green Mountain Amusements Best Visitor, Best Rookie

Gourmet Cafe Best Wings

Juicin’ Jar Best Wings, Best Meatless

Laurella’s Restaurant Best Wings, Best Rookie

Morgan & Co. Best Wings

Papa’s Diner Best Wings, Best Visitor, Best Rookie

Park & Elm Best Wings

Radici Kitchen & Bar Best Wings



Wing-eaters can vote for one winner in each category. Voting will be held online, with QR codes to be up around town for easy access. All wings are cash-only.

Wing Fest also returns with its second annual wing-eating competition, with a $25 registration fee for competitors. All proceeds will go to the Michael DuBray Scholarship Fund. The festival will also include live music.