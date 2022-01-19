CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Our current sunsets here in CNY are just before 5 pm though that will change as we head into this weekend with our first sunset after 5 pm expected on Saturday. These later sunsets also mean longer days. We are currently at around 9 and a half hours of daylight and will see over an hour of extra daylight by this time next month.

How do we gain daylight?

It starts with the Earth’s tilt. We’re at a 23.5-degree tilt and the Earth stays around that angle throughout the year. As we orbit around the Sun, that constant tilt will eventually point us towards the Sun during the summer months and away from the Sun during the winter months.

Our shortest days and earliest sunsets of the year are around the winter solstice in December, with our longest days and latest sunsets of the year around the summer solstice in June.