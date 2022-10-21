QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven’t slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick’s Day – it’s still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.

The lights at the county center have taken on a green hue as part of Operation Green Light. A statewide practice by the New York State Association of Counties, the operation prompts county governments to change their bulbs with green ones in the weeks leading up to Veterans Day, which will be observed on Nov. 11.

“In 2021, we joined efforts with counties across New York State and the nation to welcome home and say thank you to those that served our great country,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber, who implemented the program last year. “We continue to appreciate our veterans in Warren County and this is simply a small token of gratitude, and we invite our community to join in and light Warren County green. Together we can continue to show gratitude not just around Veterans Day in November but every day.”

The season is observed across New York’s 62 counties. It can be found on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight. The movement’s purpose is to support military veterans across all conflicts and areas of service, but puts special importance on Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. The season is also seen as a time to raise awareness of the challenges faced by veterans in their everyday lives.

Veterans Day ceremonies in the North Country include observances at the Field of Flags at Fort William Henry in the village of Lake George; and at the Crandall Park memorial in Glens Falls.