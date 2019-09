Have you ever wondered how some people live to be 100? Nick Buettner has and he’s also determined that 80% of a healthy long life is based upon behavior and only 20% is based on genetics. Find out why certain areas of the world have a higher life expectancy on September 21st.

Carthage Area Hospital will host World explorer, Nick Buettner of the Blue Zones Project on September 21, 2019 at the Carthage Central High School Auditorium, 36500 NY-26 Carthage from 3pm-5pm. The presentation will focus on how communities can improve their collective health and reverse chronic disease that is reducing the average life expectancy of Americans. Together, we can improve our health, and the health of our children and grandchildren. The event is free and open to the public.