SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The widow of a sheriff’s deputy who, as a couple, were accused of stealing over $500,000 from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office agreed to spend some time in jail after admitting guilt to some of the accusations.

Karen Eames appeared in Onondaga County Court on Tuesday to accept a plea deal that calls for her admitting to the charge of criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

The deal comes with up to six months in county jail, a decision ultimately up to Judge Ted Limpert at a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 12.

Eames and her now-deceased husband are accused of stealing $529,166.24 from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for their own gain. Investigators say the money was spent on a new house, cars and several vacations.

As part of the guilty plea, Eames is required to pay back the full amount money to the Sheriff’s Office.

Eames’ involvement in the theft only became known after she was nearly killed by her husband in a murder-suicide in February 2022. She was later charged with helping him steal the money.

Deputy Eames shot his wife and killed his son, before killing himself, after he was questioned for stealing money from an account he had responsibility over.