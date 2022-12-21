SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman has been accused of concealing information regarding the abuse of two foster children in her care. Latisha Greene, 27, has been charged with lying to the grand jury about her knowledge of her husband’s abuse of the foster kids.

Her husband, Dequan, was recently convicted of murdering four-year-old Charlie Gray on Dec. 20, 2020. Local newspaper, the Times Union, said at his sentencing, Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew Sypniewski called Dequan Greene a “baby killer.” He was also convicted of abusing Charlie’s five-year-old brother from September 2020 to December 2020.

Weeks after her husband was sentenced for the slaying, prosecutors claimed Latisha Greene not only knew Charlie was being abused in the months before his death but actively took part in it. She was arraigned on multiple charges of perjury and endangering the welfare of a child in Schenectady County Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Dec. 20, 2020, first responders were sent to a home on Broadway in Rotterdam for a child in respiratory distress. The boy was not breathing when paramedics arrived, police claim. He later died at Ellis Hospital.

Investigators said Dequan Greene stomped on the boy’s chest, causing internal injuries to his liver and intestines. Greene later claimed the boy lost consciousness after falling out of a highchair.

In Schenectady County Court Monday, prosecutors said after Latisha Greene’s biological children were removed from her custody, she lied in several family court proceedings, falsely testifying that her husband had never bruised either child. She also lied on the stand, prosecutors claim, when she denied sending a text message to her husband stating, “no more bruises we need them to heal.”

Other charges in the seven-count indictment allege Greene “engaged in a course of conduct likely to be injurious to the welfare of Charlie, and his five-year-old brother.”

“The People’s theory of the case is that Greene and her husband both physically abused the boys and Greene used the COVID pandemic and other excuses to prevent foster care service providers from discovering the children’s physical injuries,” a spokesperson for the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Later, Greene intentionally attempted to mislead the Schenectady County Family Court judge about her knowledge of and participation in the abuse to regain custody of her own children and avoid responsibility for her conduct.”

After her arraignment, Latisha Greene was released on her own recognizance. She continues to manage Ebenezer’s Dream Care Center in Glenville, where she provides “drop in” childcare services and runs a preschool academy.

In a lengthy online statement, Latrisha Greene claimed she can no longer let the “overuse of power” interrupt her family. “The corrupt system is going to be exposed,” she said. “It hurts that I have to go through this for my children’s sake. I didn’t do anything wrong, and I’m not going to allow the system to tell me I did.”

The maximum sentence if Greene is convicted of perjury is two-and-a-third years to seven years indeterminate on each count. If she is convicted on the charges of endangering the welfare of a child, the maximum sentence for each would be 364 days of local incarceration.

This case was investigated by the Rotterdam Police Department, Schenectady County Child Protective Services, the New York State Police Computer Forensic Laboratory, and Schenectady District Attorney’s Office Investigators. The People are represented by Assistant District Attorney Michael Nobles. Greene is represented by attorney Danielle Neroni.