Will cashless tolling cost more than the current system on the Thruway?

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway is poised to begin operations in November of a new cashless tolling system.
No longer will you receive a ticket when entering the Thruway, and return it with cash upon exit, or slowly drive through an E-ZPass lane.
Those steel structures or gantries you see across the Thruway will not only detect E-ZPass tags at highway speed, but will also take photos of the license plates of cars and trucks not equipped with an E-ZPass, and then send the owner a bill.
Will the new system increase tolls? We have answers to that question and others below.
Cashless tolling on NYS Thruway by Lou Gulino
LATEST STORIES:
- Spanish, Baroque-Pueblo architectural influence seen throughout the Southwest
- Mariachi group highlights importance of Hispanic Heritage Month
- Hispanic cultural center finding new ways to tell historical narratives
- Bernardo de Gálvez: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage in New Orleans
- Gusts up to 50 mph possible in St. Lawrence County on Thursday