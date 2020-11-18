Will COVID-19 change schools in the long run?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With COVID-19, schools are rapidly changing the basic way students do their work.

Some schools have utilized technology for virtual learning through platforms, such as zoom.

Others are in- between directing students to online tutoring and practice programs — and posting videos.

Will this have a direct change on the future of instruction? and what will schools look like?

“If we think long term future when we get past pandemic status and we’re looking at bringing students back and being engaged in school again. I think that there are some things we miss about education as looked before March 2020.

We miss our students, we miss having our schools filled with kids and seeing them learn in their classrooms and being engaged with educators,” said Hillary Austin, Superintendent of Schools, Elmira City School District.

According to Austin, they would explore the possibilities of different learning techniques, with input from the board of education and families, in terms of what went well during the pandemic and things they can improve upon.

“I think there are some things that we would keep in terms of making sure that technology is a big part of our student’s lives. It is the gateway to the future and we hope that we’re able to take some of the lessons that we’ve learned in the last several months and improve our systems and make them better than ever,” said Austin.