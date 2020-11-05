Will we find out Thursday who the next president is?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With no clear winner as of late Wednesday, all eyes will be on Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia on Thursday to see if they release enough results for a winner to be projected in the presidential race.

The simple answer: It’s very possible.

By the Associated Press and Fox News counts, Biden needs just 6 more electoral college votes to reach the threshold of 270 and be declared the winner. Nevada is expected to release thousands of numbers this morning. Biden currently holds a slim lead in the state. Nevada’s total number of electoral votes? 6.

It’s also worth watching Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Georgia is close to completing its vote with the margin between Trump and Biden getting even closer. As of Thursday morning, Trump led by some 19,000 votes. The Georgia Secretary of State reported about 50,000 ballots still needed to be processed.

And while we may not have final results from Pennsylvania until Friday, the state will release additional numbers Thursday. We’ve also seen a tightening here with 89% of the vote reported. Biden will need to win two-thirds of the remaining vote to pull out this state with 20 electoral votes.

Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faced a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, he needed to claim all four remaining battlegrounds: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

With millions of votes yet to be tabulated, Biden already had received more than 71 million votes, the most in history. At an afternoon news conference Wednesday, the former vice president said he expected to win the presidency but stopped short of outright declaring victory.

“I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. “There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

It was a stark contrast to the approach of Trump, who early Wednesday morning falsely claimed that he had won the election.

Trump’s campaign engaged in a flurry of legal activity to try to improve the Republican president’s chances and cast doubt on the election results, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden led by more than 20,000 ballots out of nearly 3.3 million counted.

For four years, Democrats have been haunted by the crumbling of the blue wall, the trio of Great Lakes states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — that their candidates had been able to count on every four years. But Trump’s populist appeal struck a chord with white working-class voters and he captured all three in 2016 by a combined total of just 77,000 votes.

The candidates waged a fierce fight for the states this year, with Biden’s everyman political persona resonating in blue-collar towns while his campaign also pushed to increase turnout among Black voters in cities like Detroit and Milwaukee.

Though it’s not guaranteed we’ll have a winner on Thursday, we’re certainly inching closer each day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

