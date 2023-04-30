WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kim Pegula’s daughter Jessica revealed back in February that her mother had suffered cardiac arrest last June. She opened up about the uphill battle her mother faces on the road to recovery, and that battle is what inspired Saturday’s prayer and healing service at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church.

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula continues to recover after going into cardiac arrest in June. Her alma mater Houghton University and Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church aided in that healing Saturday afternoon with a prayer service for Pegula.

The service opened with a message from her husband Terry.

“Kim and our family have entered a new season in our lives,” said Terry Pegula. “The beginning of this season has been difficult. But, we ask with God’s help that Kim’s recovery continues, we also ask with God’s help that Kim has a full recovery. We ask humbly, but we pray boldly.”

The pews were packed with more than 200 people.

Those we spoke with say they are united in the power of prayer as they keep Kim in their thoughts.

Kim’s father Ralph Kerr was in attendance and says his daughter is starting to sound like her old self again.

“It was very difficult because she was not the person that we knew. But, I saw her just this past week and she is making tremendous progress,” Kerr told News 4. “And her last words to me were these: ‘I’m fighting and I’m going to continue to fight,’ that’s who Kim is and we’re praying that that fight will end up with her total restoration.”

The Pegula family made it clear that Saturday wasn’t just about Kim.

The congregation prayed for the healing of Western New York after a very difficult few years.

“Tangible things like wealth are going to be here today and gone tomorrow,” said Lead Pastor Pat Jones. “But, when you take it to a deeper level and say you want far more for the people, I think that doe speak to their heart and I greatly appreciate that.”

The service wrapped up with a card signing for Kim and a CPR demonstration.

Kim’s daughter Kelly saved her life because she knew CPR.

“Had her daughter Kelly not taken that CPR training just three weeks before that event happened, Kim would have died there’s no doubt about it,” Kerr said.

News 4 spoke with many of those who attended the service, they said they’re praying for Kim after all the good she’s done for the community.