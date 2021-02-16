Windham Mountain adds some traditional ‘NY flavor’ to its food offerings

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The iconic New York City delicatessen, Carnegie Deli, rolled out at a ski resort for the first time. The deli has set up shop at Windham Mountain in the Catskills.

The resort says the nostalgic brand is debuting in the Catskills, near some of the summer resorts Jewish New Yorkers visited from the 1920s-60s, as a way to connect with modern guests and families in a meaningful, impactful way. The new experience will feature:

The Oversized Pastrami Sandwich

The Oversized Corned Beef Sandwich

The Famous Carnegie Potato Knishes

Windham says this is the ground-level introduction of the Carnegie Deli brand. The resort added that there are going to be extra touches to make it feel like a full-fledged pop-up experience.