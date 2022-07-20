LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival came back to the Lake George area in June, inviting around 120 vendors to Charles R. Wood Park from around New York and the surrounding region. Hometown wineries, cideries and much more came to town, serving up a taste of something local to a crowd of over 3,000 people daily across the weekend of June 25-27.

On Wednesday, the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival announced its winners from the People’s Choice votes collected by the several thousand attendees to visit this year. All voters are also asked to fill out a survey detailing their favorite vendors, and will be entered to win a $1,800 cash prize.

This year’s People’s Choice winners, by category:

Best Winery 1st Place: Adirondack Winery 2nd Place: Three Brother’s Winery 3rd Place: Thousand Islands Winery

Best Cidery 1st: Nine Pin Cider 2nd: Awestruck Hard Cider 3rd: Bombshell Cider

Best Distillery 1st: Cooperstown Distillery 2nd: Albany Distillery Co. 3rd: 1857 Spirits

Best Brewery 1st: Adirondack Brewery 2nd: War Horse Brewing Company 3rd: Drink NY Craft



Best Meadery 1st: The Bull & Bee 2nd: Helderberg Meadworks 3rd: W.A. Meadworks

Best Non-Alcoholic Drink Producer 1st: Wild Bill’s Soda 2nd: Dottie’s Lemonade 3rd: Upstate Coffee

Best Food Truck 1st: The Mac Factor 2nd: Miller’s Backyard BBQ 3rd: Lidia’s Empanadas

Best Artisan Food Vendor 1st: Cheese Filled Company 2nd: Cooperstown Cheese Company 3rd: Jerky Hut

Best Specialty Vendor 1st: ADK Native Wood Designs 2nd: Love is On Lake George 3rd: Homemade Cabin Soaps



The festival was in its sixth year this summer, returning for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic. For the third year in a row, the festival benefitted Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. The organization receives a portion of all ticket sales.