WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter storm is expected to hit the region later this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties which will take effect in the evening hours on Sunday, January 16 and remain active through Monday, January 17.

According to the National Weather Service, this is in anticipation of the arrival of Winter Storm Izzy, which is expected to bring snow, damaging ice and strong winds as it moves across the country.

The winter storm is currently hitting the midwest but is forecast to reach the North Country on Sunday.

Upon the storm’s arrival, widespread heavy snow is possible. The National Weather Service is predicting that Winter Storm Izzy could bring up to nine inches of snow in affected areas.

This could create difficult travel conditions from Sunday night through Monday afternoon, impacting morning or evening commutes on January 17.

North Country residents are urged to begin needed preparations at home, or in their vehicles for the upcoming heavy snow.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day on Monday for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.