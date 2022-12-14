BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Mohawk Valley and areas to the east of the valley starting Thursday, December 15th.

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches can be expected, with as much as 20 inches possible at locations above 2000 feet. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.



Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, and could

potentially bring down tree branches that could lead to scattered power outages.



Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly, depending on location and elevation. Monitor the latest forecasts from Eyewitness News for updates on this situation. Winter storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and confidence increases.