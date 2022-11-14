CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in Central New York including all of Oneida and Otsego Counties from Tuesday, November 15th through Wednesday, the 16th.

There is currently a MODERATE Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, and Otsego counties from 6:00 pm on Tuesday, November 15th until 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 16th.

The National Weather Service is calling for around 2 to 5 inches of snow and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch in the Northern Oneida, Madison, southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware counties.

Drivers should expect and plan for the possibility of slippery and/or hazardous road conditions during the morning commute.

Additionally, snow is expected to move into the area Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain, and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event.

The higher-end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher elevations.

Slow down and use caution while driving and dial 5-1-1 for the latest state updates on road conditions.