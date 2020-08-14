Wisconsin governor expects Trump to wear mask during upcoming visit

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV/AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he expects President Donald Trump and everyone accompanying him to wear a mask indoors and to social distance during a visit to the state for a rally next week.

The president is slated to appear at a rally in Oshkosh on Monday. His visit will coincide with the beginning of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Evers issued a statewide mask mandate in July to combat rising coronavirus infections.

He told reporters during a teleconference Thursday that he expects Trump and his entourage to wear masks when they’re inside buildings and stay 6 feet apart.

The Associated Press reported that Trump previously declined to wear a mask at news conferences, coronavirus task force updates, rallies, and other public events. Sources told AP that he thought a mask would make him look weak.

Later, Trump called wearing a mask “patriotic” after he wore one when visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in July.

Trump recently received backlash for not wearing a mask after visiting Atlanta on July 15. The Associated Press reported that Trump did not wear a mask despite Atlanta requiring face coverings to be worn in public spaces.

The New York Times reported that Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to also visit Wisconsin during the week of the DNC – the same day that Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, is slated to speak during the virtual DNC.

Official details for both visits have yet to be released.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

