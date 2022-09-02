Johnsburg Central School in North Creek, N.Y. was visited by a group of dancing witches on Friday to welcome Halloween. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are witches in the Adirondacks, and their magic returns this fall. The North Creek Witches Dance is a new tradition, where women with a flair for action and dancing don Halloween-appropriate robes, hats and brooms and put on a show for families in the community.

This year, the witches will perform family-friendly dances at community centers like the Tannery Pond Center and Gore Mountain in North Creek, but will also take the show on the road. The witches will visit sites in Indian Lake and Lake George, bringing a celebration of the Halloween season for all ages.

The full schedule for the witches’ tour of magic includes:

Thursday, Sept. 15 North Creek Farmer’s Market, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18 Inlet Fall Festival, 11 a.m. Potters Taproom, BML, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 Garnet Hill Lodge, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24 North Creek Riverfront, 11 a.m. Indian Lake Moose Festival, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1 Tannery Pond Community Center, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2 Lake George Shepard Park, 7:40 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7 Basil & Wicks, North Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 Gore Mountain Artisan Festival, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 Pheonix Inn, North Creek, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 North Creek Senior Center, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 Johnsburg Central School, time TBA

Sunday, Oct. 30 Lake George Firehouse, 4 p.m.



The North Creek Witches Dance was conceived in 2021 by Robin Jay, owner/operator of Gem Radio Theatre. Jay took inspiration from German witches’ dances, and was able to gather around a dozen women to become the town’s enchantresses that year.