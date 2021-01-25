WNY natives, Tampa Bay Bills backers hoping to get a front-row view at the Super Bowl

TAMPA, FL (WIVB)–We mentioned earlier the mafia is everywhere and that’s especially the case in one Florida city, where Super Bowl 55 will be played in a few weeks.

We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here, but the Tampa Bay Bills backers are really sitting on the edge of their seats today hoping they get a front-row view on February 7th.

We want to introduce you to Kyle, Casey, Colin, and Kate.

They’re all Western New York natives with a big love for the Buffalo Bills.

From Williamsville and Batavia to Greece and Rochester, they lead the Tampa Bay Bills backers.

We spoke with them earlier this week about their excitement for the Kansas City game.

There’s also a lot of hype in their town because of the Bucs.

They say if the Bills were to win, and Tampa Bay wins against Green Bay, it would be a tale for a storybook.

A Super Bowl against Tom Brady is something Bills Mafia realized could become reality early last year.

Greece native Colin Reynolds says, “The fact that we’re here in Tampa to see it unfold and to see all the Tampa fans get excited when Tom Brady’s signing happened and see it actually be a possibility is pretty crazy.”

“I think all of us when were kids probably didn’t know if we would see something like this even to this point, an AFC Championship, and a home playoff game to start,” Batavia native Casey Hoover said. “To experience that with so many people around here, being so far away from Buffalo, it’s amazing. Everywhere you go if you’re wearing a Buffalo Bills or Josh Allen jersey someone will stop you and say GO Bills even if they’re not from Buffalo, they’re rooting for us. and there’s just so many fans down here.”

“The four of us are in a group chat and every single day we’re talking about, how do we make sure it’s fun and safe for everyone who wants to come out. We’re already strategizing if we beat the Chiefs, what does Tampa look like for Bills Mafia?,” Williamsville native Katie Kraus said.

So as you heard, plans are already in the works if the Bills come out on top today against Kansas City.

The Tampa Bay Bills backers want to make Tampa Bay nickname just like Buffalo.

And to no surprise, that group also fundraises for charity.

The group recently raised money for the Barstool Fund, which provides relief for small businesses during the pandemic.