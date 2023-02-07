GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Granville woman was arraigned on 33 counts of animal neglect after being arrested twice in 2022. Wendy Murphy was arraigned on multiple indicted charges on January 20.

In September 2022, Murphy was arrested after 31 horses were removed from her property. She was charged with overdriving, torturing, and injuring an animal at the time.

On Monday, November 21, 2022, Murphy was arrested for a second time after police say investigations found additional rabbits and goats on her property that were also deprived of necessary sustenance.

Murphy was arraigned on 33 counts of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, as well as tampering with physical evidence, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. All the charges were indicted.