Woman arrested after investigation into employee/patient relationship

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police arrested a former Security Hospital Treatment Assistant after investigating allegations of her having a sexual relationship with a former male patient.

According to a press release from New York State Police, they conducted an investigation with the NYS Justice Center after there were claims that an incarcerated individual at the CNY Psychiatric Center Forensic Center in Marcy was having a sexual relationship with an employee. The investigation determined that in 2019, 57-year-old Linda L. Barr from Barneveld began a sexual relationship with the incarcerated individual and shared her personal phone number to keep in contact with him.

As a result, troopers arrested Barr on October 6 and charged her with Sexual Abuse in the second degree and Promoting Prison Contraband in the second degree. Barr was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Marcy Court on October 26 at 4 p.m.