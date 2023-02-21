SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 45-year-old woman was arrested by New York State Police in North Syracuse after she was found stealing about $19,780 from various Empower FCU branches in Onondaga County.

State Police charged 45-year-old Janel M. Cavallero from Portland, Maine with the following charges on February 16, 2023:

One count of Grand Larceny in the third degree, class “D” felony

Three counts of Forgery in the second degree, class “D” felony

Nine counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree, class “D” felony

Eight counts of Identity Theft in the first degree, class “D” felony

Three counts of Identity Theft in the second degree, class “E” felony

Eight counts of Falsifying business records in the first degree, class “E” felony

11 counts of Unlawful Possession of Personal ID in the third degree, class “A” misdemeanor

11 counts of Criminal Impersonation in the second degree, class “A” misdemeanor

11 counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fifth degree, class “A” misdemeanor

One count of Conspiracy in the fifth degree, class “A” misdemeanor

One count of Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, class “E” felony

Troopers say Cavallero was part of a criminal enterprise known as the “Felony Lane Gang.”

The gang is made up of a group of thieves who travel the country and use stolen identification documents and credit cards to commit financial crimes, according to New York State Police.

Cavallero was arraigned on February 17, 2023, at 9:30 am and was released on her recognizance under New York State bail laws.