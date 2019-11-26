Woman charged with killing 7-year-old son to appear in court

36-year-old Hanane Mouhib is facing murder charges for the death of her 7-year-old son

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The woman accused of killing her son in April of 2018 is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday.

Hanane Mouhib is charged with murder for the death of her 7-year-old son.

In the weeks leading up to the child’s killing — deputies responded twice to Mouhib’s home in the town of Sweden.

Deputies said they were called to a home on South Lake Road in Sweden for a report of a suicidal woman with a knife.

Once investigators were able to secure the scene, they found multiple people inside, including other children, the woman’s husband and another relative. Deputies say they ordered Mouhib to drop a knife, but she refused. Deputies used pepper spray and a taser to get her to drop the weapon.

As they searched the home, deputies found the body of seven-year-old Abraham Cardenas. Deputies say Cardenas had been stabbed in the back and severely cut at the neck, causing his head to be severed from his body.