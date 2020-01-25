DEL REY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after her hair and clothing got stuck while clearing debris on Friday from a raisin processing machine, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident happened at the Del Rey Packing Company in Del Rey.
Officials say the woman died as a result of the trauma she suffered.
Several units are currently on the scene including Sanger Fire and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health will handle the investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Woman dies after hair, clothing gets caught in raisin processing machine
- Proposed airline ban could keep emotional support animals grounded
- Man sentenced for nationwide Snapchat child sexual exploitation ring
- Tapeworm removed from Austin man’s brain after months of headaches
- Scientists use telescope in Antarctica to understand earliest history of our universe
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.