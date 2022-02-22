Manchester, NH — The Manchester Police Department is searching for 37-year-old Keryn Lynch for her connection with the disposal of her deceased dog.

On January 19, an individual contacted the police after finding a trash bag on the side of the road behind the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street. The caller claimed she saw a tail sticking out of the bag. Officers who responded to the scene opened the bag and found the body of a pit bull.

Police identified Lynch to be the owner of the deceased god and investigations determined that she had disposed to the dog in the trash bag behind the hotel. When found, Lynch will face a charge of Unlawful Activities.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about the incident or Lynch’s location is asked to contact the Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.