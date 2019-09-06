Woman donates kidney to stranger after watching ‘GMA’ segment

A woman who was so inspired by a “Good Morning America” segment on kidney donation made the life-giving decision to become one herself.

In October of 2018, “GMA” told the story of Nancy Seigneur and Dave Courtney. The two neighbors and friends bonded for life when Seigneur donated her kidney to Courtney.

Iowa resident Janine Russell happened to be watching that segment.

Her daughter, Shelley Skuster, wrote to “GMA” and said, “The story on GMA gave my mom a nudge to request paperwork on what being a living kidney donor entailed. After watching it, she thought donating a kidney was simply something she could do.”

As it turned out, a co-worker of Russell’s daughter was in desperate need of a kidney. Sone Xaykose of Des Moines, Iowa, a stranger to Russell, became the recipient of Russell’s life-saving gift.

“All I could think about is this is something that I think I can do and it’s something that I want to do,” Russell told “GMA.”

The surgery was a success and two days later, donor and recipient met for the first time.

Xaykose said Russell “saved her life. She’s heaven sent. She’s my angel.”

It’s a beautiful story of how one selfless deed inspired another.

“Why can’t I do that. Why can’t I make a difference,” Russell said of learning about Seigneur and Courtney. The segment, she said, “empowered me to be able to do it.”