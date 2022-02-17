Concord, NH — On Wednesday, 33-year-old Samantha Bidwell of Ashland, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty for her role in conspiring to sell fentanyl in the state.

Bidwell was initially arrested in June 2019 on a charge of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to sell, subsequent offense, and was indicted in September 2019 for that charge and an additional charge of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, subsequent offense. Bidwell, along with others, had procured fentanyl from a Haverhill, Massachusetts source and distributed the drug in the greater Grafton County area for approximately a year.

Bidwell was sentenced in Grafton County Superior Court to a sentence of at least eight years that could last up to twenty years in the New Hampshire State Prison.

Investigation and resolution of the case are a result of collaborative efforts of the NH Attorney General’s Office, the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration, the NH State Police, the NH Department of Corrections, the Ashland Police Department, and the Plymouth Police Department.