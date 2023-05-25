BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman died after being hit by a vehicle at Main and W. Utica streets Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the scene just before 9:45 p.m.

The woman was identified Wednesday afternoon as 58-year-old Clara Gomez, better known in Buffalo as “Claire.” Gomez was declared deceased at the scene. The vehicle involved in this incident has been impounded, police say.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced that 22-year-old Marlon Servance of Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in relation to an alleged vehicle pursuit that eventually resulted in the death of Gomez, who was a pedestrian.

Officials say at around 9:43 p.m. Tuesday, Servance allegedly fired multiple shots from an illegal gun at a victim driving a separate vehicle on Jefferson Avenue and Best Street. Servance then allegedly pursued the other vehicle onto Main Street and, during the pursuit, the 58-year-old Gomez was struck.

Erie County DA John Flynn confirmed to News 4 that the vehicle that was being chased, not the one Servance was in, crashed into Gomez.

“This case is different in a sense that I knew Claire, everyone knew Claire,” Flynn told News 4. “She deserves our love. She deserves justice here. She didn’t deserve to die this way, and I am going to do whatever it takes, within my boundaries, to bring her justice.”

As the crash is still under investigation, additional charges may be filed.

Servance is scheduled to return to court on May 26 and will be held without bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

In addition to a growing memorial for Gomez located at the crash site, support also came from Buffalo rapper Westside Gunn, who revealed in a Twitter post that he donated over $10,000 to a GoFundMe supporting her funeral costs. A picture of Gomez was the cover art for Griselda album WWCD.