TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in the Town of Clay Wednesday night.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was hit by a car on Route 57 and Pine Hollow, across from the Seneca Mall, in the Town of Clay at 7:50 p.m.

According to OCSO, the woman has been transported to Upstate Hospital and is in critical condition.

Route 57 between Soul Road and Pine Hollow will be closed for up to three to four hours for accident investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 9 will update this story when more information is provided.