MOHAWK, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman is in critical condition at St Elizabeth Hospital after being stabbed in the chest several times. Police were called to 30 East Main Street in the Village of Mohawk Wednesday afternoon on a 911 call of a woman having been stabbed in the chest twice. Mohawk Police and State Troopers found 26-year-old Tkeyah LaPlante suffering from multiple stab wounds.

LaPlante was immediately taken to St Elizabeth Hospital in Utica and underwent surgery. She is listed in critical condition.

Troopers took Taylor Goodhines, 21 of Mohawk, into custody a few days away from the crime scene. Goodhines has been charged with Second Degree Attempted Murder and First Degree Assault, both Felonies. She also has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon. She is in the Herkimer County Jail on bail of $150,000 cash or $300,000 bond.