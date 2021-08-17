Woman injured while ghost hunting in the Central Terminal warns people to stay off the property

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore woman hurt while ghost hunting inside the Central Terminal is now speaking out. She wants to stop someone else from possibly making the same mistake.

The Central Terminal has a reputation for being haunted, so Rachel Miller and her friend Eric Hoeflich wanted to see if the rumors were true.

“I’ve always felt like a curiosity about it,” she said.

What they thought was going to be a fun night of exploring at the central terminal but that changed completely after one wrong step.

“I put my foot down to check how nice and level it is and if it could hold my weight and the next thing I remember I just fell right through the floor, Rachel said.

“I turned my back for not even two seconds. She was gone and all I hear was her screaming and yelling,” Eric said.

While inside the nearly century-old building Rachel fell about 15 to 20 feet through a substation roof.

Picture provided by Rachel Miller

“I don’t remember the fall. I remember waking up,” she said.

It’s been a few weeks since that happened and she’s still recovering from a number of injuries, including a broken shoulder blade, four broken ribs and a punctured lung. She wants to warn people to stay out, so no one else has to experience what she did.

“I don’t want anyone else to get hurt because the next person who gets hurt may not come out of it. I shouldn’t have even come out of it, but I did. Especially with the injuries sustained and the way I fell,” said Miller.

Picture provided by Rachel Miller

Rachel says she didn’t see any “no trespassing” signs, but if she did, she would not have entered.

According to Buffalo police, it is illegal to go into the central terminal without permission. Rachel and Eric are being charged with trespassing.