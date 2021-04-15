Woman killed at New York construction site; boyfriend chases down, beats suspect

CITY ISLAND, the Bronx — A woman was shot and killed while working as a construction-site flagger in a seaside Bronx community, prompting her boyfriend – who witnessed the attack – to chase the gunman down, police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on City Island, a small, normally tranquil residential island in Long Island Sound. The 52-year-old woman was shot multiple times.

She was later identified as Lizbeth Mass of Brooklyn.

Mass and the suspect knew of each other, according to police. The two were not involved in a relationship, but police believe the suspect was trying to pursue one with the victim.

Shortly before the incident, the suspect had brought Mass lunch, police said. He then left and returned to the location a short time later and shot her, said authorities.

The 66-year-old gunman rode off on a bicycle, but the woman’s boyfriend, who happened to be driving by and witness the shooting, chased after him, police said,

According to authorities, the victim’s boyfriend exited his vehicle, which rolled in reverse and inadvertently struck the suspect, knocking him to the ground. Mass’ boyfriend then beat the man, police said.

An off-duty law enforcement official who was in the area handcuffed the suspect until police arrived, authorities said.

The suspected gunman is in custody in a hospital, where he was taken with body trauma. Charges against him are pending, according to the NYPD.

Police said the boyfriend, 58, was injured when he was hit by a car shortly after the incident.

Editor’s Note: The story has been corrected with the suspect’s age. NYPD initially said he was 67.