Woman recovered from COVID-19 shares her story, worries she could get it again

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman who recovered from COVID-19 is grateful she had only mild symptoms and continues to take precautions out of fear she could get it again.

Valerie Franck, 47, contracted COVID-19 in April. She said she feels lucky she only battled the virus for a short period and didn’t need to be hospitalized. Even though she’s already had it, she continues to take precautions just in case.

“I was reading all these articles about people whose symptoms started really mild and they either woke up in the middle of the night not being able to breathe or had to go to the emergency room in the middle of the night, so I was a little concerned about that.”

Today she is counting her blessings. The avid hiker and paddler said it’s been over three months since she battled COVID-19 and by all accounts she said she had a mild case.

“It started with fatigue. I was really tired the evening of April 3rd. It was Friday after work. More tired than normal.”

Franck, who is a physical therapist, said she woke up later that night with a sore throat, cough and a headache. The next morning she got tested for COVID-19. It was positive.

“I had almost everything except for a fever and loss of smell and taste.”

“Starting about day three or four, my lungs just were burning and I was just sitting on the couch. I felt like I’d run a mile for time,” Franck explained.

She said her symptoms lasted 10 days. Although she’s recovered she continues to take precautions.

“Even though I’ve already had it I don’t want to get it again, and I don’t want to give it to my patients or my friends or my family members,” said Franck.

“I would never want to wish it on anybody. Wear your masks.”

Dr. Scott Miscovich, a physician active in testing COVID-19 around the state, said there is currently no evidence to show whether a person can or cannot contract COVID-19 a second time.

“We do not know if the antibodies will hold on long enough to keep the immunity whether it’s for three months, four months, or two years. At this point, we don’t have any evidence in either direction,” Miscovich explained.

Since no one knows for sure, Miscovich advises everyone to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus whether they’ve already had it or not.

LATEST STORIES: