SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department was sent to the 500 block of South Salina Street after receiving a call about a woman who had fallen into a manhole.

Firefighters from Engine Company 1, on E. Adams Street arrived at the scene to find that the woman had fallen into the manhole and was trapped in the storm sewer below.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

Syracuse Fire Department said she was conscious and alert.

The Rescue Company as well as a HazMat team arrived at the scene too.

“Rescue immediately began setting up a tripod and rope system to lift the victim out of the hole. Syracuse Fire’s,” said SFD.

The HazMat team monitored the air in the sewer to make sure it wasn’t causing any harm to the rescuers or the victim.

To retrieve the woman, a firefighter was lowered into the hole. The woman was injured and could not get herself up a ladder, so she had to be strapped into a harness.

She was then pulled out of the hole and put into an AMR ambulance to be looked at.

Her injuries are not considered life threatening.

In total over 20 fire personnel from 4 different City Firehouses responded to this emergency, including command and support staff. Syracuse police and American Medical Response were also on scene.