Woman saves face to express herself in new way on Jessop’s Journeys

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNEYS – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Jenny Hoffmann has a couple of tattoos that mean a lot to her. One is a dragonfly on her ankle to compliment the ladybug tattoo on her sister who has since passed away.

Jenny also has tattoos on her face. On her eyebrows to be specific. She deals with an autoimmune disease called Hashimoto’s that has caused a problem with hair growth of her natural eyebrows.

To make up for the lack of eyebrows, she has used various methods of filling in her eyebrows since the age of twelve.

She told me; “People always look at your face. When you are conversing and trying to build those relationships you have an experience with someone else and that’s just a central part of your expression. Your eyes, your eyebrows, your smile, or lack thereof. It was always important to me to have the right visual appearance.”

About seventeen years ago she got her eyebrows tattooed. She continued; “They slowly faded, and they weren’t the color I wanted. So I decided to get them retouched.” The new tattoo was done by a different artist and wasn’t a perfect fit. Jenny explained that her face naturally aged and it turned into something that she wasn’t happy with.

Jenny wants to “start fresh with a new canvas. I started looking into removal options. With it being my face I was especially concerned with the potential of scaring.”

She found a company that has a patented way to “get the ink out” called Tatt2Away. The technology uses a series of what could be described as a grid of “polka dots” to create colorful scabs that remove the ink from the body leaving you with what the company calls “new skin.” You can get more information at their website www.Tatt2Away.com

Jessop's Journeys is a road trip of sorts talking with and about "people, places and things you might not know about." A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories.

