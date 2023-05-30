SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman was stabbed in an incident early Monday morning at Helio Health Apartments.

Syracuse Police responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital on 301 Prospect Ave in regards to a walk in stabbing at 12:26 a.m. on Monday morning.

A Syracuse Police Officer responded and found upon arrival that the incident location was at the Helio Health Apartments on 200 Highland Street in Syracuse.

The woman sustained an approximate one inch puncture wound to her back right shoulder as a result of being stabbed by another female.

The victim’s injuries are considered to be non life threatening. Syracuse Police say no arrests have been made at this time and the case is on-going.