Women’s Health: Working good for the brain of women over age 60

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Women who work could see a brain health benefit when they get older. The memory of women who worked is better later in life than those who did not work, according to a study published in the American Association of Neurology’s journal Neurology.

The memories of more than 6,000 women were tested every two years between 1995 and 2016. Researchers found the average rate of memory decline was 50% greater for women over 60 years old who did not work.

The findings are important because it highlights the impacts of working on women’s brains beyond that of education or cognitive activity, said Dr. Jessica Caldwell from the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Staying active through exercise and healthy eating habits can also keep the brain from experiencing a decline in function. Exercise promotes cardiovascular health, improves blow flow to the brain, reduces inflammation, and lowers stress hormones, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Women comprise two-thirds of the current Alzheimer’s Disease cases, keeping the brain active is a good way to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, said Dr. Caldwell.

Brain “superfoods”

Blueberries Wild Salmon Dark chocolate Tumeric Coffee Nuts and seeds Sage Avocado Whole grains Beans

*Source: American Brain Society