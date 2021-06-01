WonderWorks to open new ‘Sphere We Go!’ exhibit Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — WonderWorks in Syracuse is a debuting a new exhibit this Friday called ‘Sphere We Go!’. It will spotlight the Earth’s layers, otherwise known as spheres.

The exhibit features information about the four spheres, images and a 3D hologram HD video, which doesn’t require special glasses.

“This exhibit is great for helping people to learn more about our planet,” explains Jon Cascella, general manager for WonderWorks Syracuse. “Not only is it a great exhibit, but the public voted to help us pick out the name for it, which makes it even more special.”

WonderWorks Syracuse recently launched some educational programs, including virtual learning labs, CNY Art Contest, and homeschool days. They also offer group rates, scouting programs, sensory days, birthday parties, and corporate events.

In efforts to keep guests safe, Covid-19 safety precautions are in place for both attractions. To see a full list of COVID-19 safety measures being taken, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/destiny/covid-19.