Workplace culture at Vermont National Guard is ‘positive,’ report concludes

Despite a lack of resources for sexual harassment and assault prevention programs and a perceived sense of favoritism within the organization, the command climate at the Vermont National Guard is generally “positive,” according to a long-awaited report.

Adjutant General Gregory Knight called for the report in late 2019 the wake of media reports of a toxic atmosphere for women, especially with regard to sexual harassment and assault. Knight took command of the Guard earlier that year with a promise to change the organization’s culture and make it more accommodating to women.

The 113-page document describes improvements in the Guard’s work environment and concludes it is generally sound. But the report makes nearly three dozen recommendations, including that it conduce reviews of its organizational structure, accountability practices and recruitment and retention policies.

The report also concluded that greater transparency in decision making and regulatory compliance, “especially in personnel management” would improve confidence in the command’s leadership.