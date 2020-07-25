3 killed in small plane crash in western Germany

Emergency services attend the scene after a light plane crashed into an apartment building in Wesel, Germany, Saturday July 25, 2020. Three people died on Saturday after an ultra-light aircraft crashed into the apartment building and caught fire.(David Young/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Three people were killed Saturday when an ultralight aircraft crashed into a multi-family home in western Germany, police said.

North Rhine-Westphalia police said the aircraft crashed into the roof of the house in the town of Wesel, sparking a fire, the dpa news agency reported.

A small child suffered minor injures before the blaze was put out.

The aircraft was capable of carrying two people, but police said it was not yet clear how many people were on board and the three people killed have not yet been identified.