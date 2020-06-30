The Latest: Fauci: US could reach 100,000 new cases a day

Participants wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus gesture as they join the “Thank You Challenge” for medical workers fighting the coronavirus during the Yonhap News Symposium on Korean Peace in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci said coronavirus cases could grow to 100,000 a day in the U.S. if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert made the remark at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces.

Asked to forecast the outcome of recent surges in some states, Fauci said he can’t make an accurate prediction but believes it will be “very disturbing.”

“We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned,” said Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci said areas seeing recent outbreaks are putting the entire nation at risk, including areas that have made progress in reducing COVID-19 cases. He cited recent video footage of people socializing in crowds, often without masks, and otherwise ignoring safety guidelines.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Experts say the pandemic is wreaking havoc in poor and war-torn nations.

— Virus cases worldwide hit 10 million and deaths have surpassed 500,000.

— UK PM Boris Johnson says the pandemic “has been a disaster” for Britain.

— Hunger stalks Yemen’s childrenas pandemic hits Arab world’s poorest nation.

— Nurses, doctors feel strain as virus races through Arizona.

— The pandemic means millions of women in Africa and other developing regions could lose years of success in contributing to household incomes and asserting their independence.

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Philadelphia is bringing a halt to its plans to allow indoor dining, bars, gyms and fitness centers to reopen, with officials saying Tuesday that the city is seeing rising case COVID-19 counts and could be affected by a growing epidemic elsewhere in the country.

The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Tom Farley, broke the bad news during a news conference ahead of its Friday target to lift more restrictions.

Hospitalizations are not seeing a corresponding increase, but Farley said that is a lagging indicator.

Across the state, Allegheny County recorded another single-day record high of new cases reported Tuesday.

The county, which includes Pittsburgh and is Pennsylvania’s second-most populous with 1.2 million residents, over the weekend ordered a halt to drinking alcohol in bars and restaurants amid what officials there called an “alarming” spike in COVID-19 cases.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden says he has not been tested for COVID-19 yet but expects to be “relatively soon.”

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, speaking to reporters after a campaign event in Delaware on Tuesday, said he hasn’t yet taken a test because “I have had no symptoms” and “I haven’t wanted to take anyone else’s place in the process.”

He added, however, “so it doesn’t look like I’m moving to the front of the line,” he expects to be tested “relatively soon.”

Biden said that the Secret Service stationed around his home and anyone who comes into his home, including staff, are tested. He also noted his daughter, who worked in Florida, was tested twice for the coronavirus.

OTTAWA — The Canadian government says it has extended rules barring most foreign travelers from entering Canada until the end of July as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions covering everyone except Canadian citizens and permanent residents — as well as Americans entering Canada for essential reasons — were set to expire at midnight.

A spokeswoman for the Canada Border Services Agency says all optional or discretionary travel through all ports of entry is covered.

But there are exceptions to allow in immediate family of Canadian citizens or permanent residents, as well as to cover cases such as flight crews.

The closure of the Canada-U.S. border to all but essential workers and trade until at least July 21 is covered by a separate order.

ROME — Italy is still insisting on coronavirus quarantines for visitors from the 14 countries green-lighted by the European Union to visit.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Italy was taking the “line of caution” given its battle to contain the outbreak in the onetime epicenter of Europe’s COVID-19 emergency.

The EU said Tuesday it would reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries — Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Chinese visitors are likely to be readmitted soon, but not most from the U.S., where infections are surging.

Speranza signed an ordinance Tuesday requiring “fiduciary quarantine” for visitors from the 14 countries. He said in a statement: “The situation at the global level remains very complex. We must avoid that the sacrifices made by Italians in these months are in vain.”

Italy registered its first positive case Feb. 21 and for weeks had the world’s highest death toll. But after a 10-week lockdown and strict hygiene and social distancing measures that are still in force, Italy has largely brought its outbreak under control. On Tuesday for example, Italy registered 23 new victims and 142 new confirmed infections.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has announced plans to test all nursing home patients and workers for the coronavirus.

Mandy Cohen, the state’s top public health official, said Tuesday that the one-time tests will be given between July and mid-August to help curb the virus.

Cohen said the state is partnering with CVS Omnicare to test an estimated 36,000 nursing home residents and 25,000 workers in more than 400 sites throughout the state.

The cost of the program was not immediately provided, but Cohen said when possible insurance will be billed. Otherwise, the costs will be covered by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Recent statewide data recorded by the public health agency shows 4,440 of the state’s 64,670 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases occurred in nursing homes.

But nursing homes account for 660 of the state’s 1,343 coronavirus deaths.

WASHINGTON — The head of the Food and Drug Administration says vaccine developers will be expected to study COVID-19 shots in racial minorities, the elderly, pregnant women and those with other health conditions.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn outlined the guidelines for potential vaccines at a Senate hearing on reopening schools and workplaces.

Hahn says “while the FDA is committed to help expedite this work, we will not cut corners in our decision-making.”

The agency has come under criticism for granting emergency authorization to a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for coronavirus. The agency revoked that designation earlier this month after studies found the drug was ineffective against the virus.

The U.S. is set to begin a 30,000-person trial of a government-created shot starting next month. Under the Trump administration’s program dubbed “Operation Warp Speed,” health officials aim to have 300 million doses on hand by January.

About 15 experimental COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of testing worldwide. There is no guarantee that any will prove effective.

WASHINGTON — A leading Republican senator says President Donald Trump should start wearing a mask at least some of the time because politics is getting in the way of protecting the American people from COVID-19.

“The stakes are too high for the political debate about pro-Trump, anti-Trump masks to continue,” says Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

Alexander is chairing a hearing of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee that’s focused on ways to safely reopen schools and workplaces.

Alexander had to self-quarantine after he was exposed to a staff member who tested positive. But the senator says he was protected because the staffer was wearing a mask.

ATHENS, Greece — Greece says it will follow European Union guidelines for countries placed on a non-essential travel list with access to Greek airports, starting Wednesday.

Stelios Petsas, the government spokesman, said the list of non-EU countries to be reviewed every 15 days was: Algeria, Australia, Georgia, Japan, Canada, Morocco, Montenegro, New Zealand, South Korea, Rwanda, Serbia, Uruguay, Thailand and Tunisia.

Access from China was still being finalized, he said.

European countries granted access also include Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The announcement coincided with the resumption of international flights to regional Greek airports that include many popular island holiday destinations.

Travelers from outside the EU but on the access list will have to carry proof of residence and will also be subject to random tests for COVID-19.

Direct flights from Sweden and the United Kingdom have been banned through July 15.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of Walt Disney World workers started heading back to work this week ahead of the July 11 reopening of the Magic Kingdom park, followed by the resort’s three other parks.

The resort’s four parks have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some workers said they were impressed with the safety protocols they found at work. They were kept physically distant from one another, had their temperature checked at the entrance and spent much of the day going over hygiene protocols to stop the spread of the virus.

They also were given three face masks, a thermometer and a plastic face shield. Workers have spent their first days back sanitizing handrails and consoles, as well as going over the changes, such as break rooms that can only accommodate four people who keep a distance from one another.

Scott Dudas, who works in the Hollywood Studios park, said he was reassured by the face shields which can be used when a worker needs to get in close contact with guests, such as making sure children are the proper height for rides.

“Kids, if they cough, sometimes they don’t cover their mouth,” Dudas said in a videotaped discussion with other Unite Here! Local 362 members on the union’s Facebook page. “That second level of protection is perfect.”

Krysta White, who works in the Animal Kingdom park, said she felt safer at Disney World than at the grocery store because of all the protocols that had been implemented.

“I’m still nervous, but I feel they’ve done everything to make it as safe as possible,” White said.

PARIS — The European Union announced it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, and possibly China soon, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

Travelers from other countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out.

For tourist sites and stores in Paris that are already feeling the pinch of losing clients from around the world, the EU’s decision not to readmit most American travelers is another blow.

“Americans were 50% of my clientele,” said Paola Pellizzari, who owns a mask and jewelry shop on the Saint-Louis island and heads its business association. “We can’t substitute that clientele with another.”

He says when returned after lockdown, five businesses had closed.

The continued absence of Americans also hurts the Louvre. The world’s most-visited museum plans its reopening on July 6. Americans used to be the largest single group of visitors.

LAGOS, Nigeria — A fifth state governor in Nigeria has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu from Ondo state in Nigeria’s southwest tweeted his test results Tuesday.

“All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self-isolating. Work continues,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Five of Nigeria’s 36 state governors now have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Nigeria has recorded 25,133 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 573 deaths. As the number of cases rise rapidly, authorities are warning that the country’s health facilities are being overwhelmed with bed spaces in short supply in parts of the country including Lagos, the commercial capital.

TORONTO — The mayor of Canada’s largest city is asking the Toronto city council to make masks mandatory in public indoor spaces.

Mayor John Tory says he’s heard from citizens and they don’t want to see what’s happening in the United States happen in Toronto. Tory believes most councilors will support it. The bylaw will take effect July 7, if passed.

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says there is growing evidence that shows non-medical masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. She says many cities in the U.S. are seeing a resurgence in cases since reopening.