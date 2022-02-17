MILAN (AP) — Tensions spiked anew over Ukraine Thursday amid conflicting claims on whether Russia had drawn down troops that could be used in an invasion, border shelling in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled east and intensified diplomacy.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned there is still a “very high” risk of a Russian invasion within “several days.” And, in what the United States described as an unprovoked move, Russia expelled a senior U.S. diplomat in Moscow.

A day after Moscow said it was returning troops to bases, the NATO allies said Russia is actually building up forces near Ukraine. At the same time, separatists in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine are reporting an increase in Ukrainian shelling along a tense line of contact.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his way to an annual security conference in Germany, was rerouted to the United Nations.

Here’s a look at what is happening where and why:

THE DIPLOMATIC FRONT

As EU and NATO officials sent out assurances that there’s still room for diplomacy, Russia expelled the second-highest U.S. diplomat in Moscow.

Washington said the expulsion of U.S. deputy chief of mission Bart Gorman was an unprovoked escalation in tensions. “We are considering our response,” the State Department said.

Biden said the threat of a Russian invasion is “very high” because Moscow has moved more troops to the border instead of removing them.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that right now Russia has “enough troops, enough capabilities, to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time, and that is what makes the situation so dangerous.”

Biden has dispatched Blinken to address the U.N. Security Council’s annual meeting that discusses a 2014 peace agreement for the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

WHAT ARE RUSSIAN TROOPS DOING?

NATO allies are accusing Russia of misleading the world by saying it has returned some troops to bases. Instead, they say some 7,000 troops have been added to a tense border with Ukraine.

The British government called Russia’s claim to be withdrawing troops “disinformation,” in line with statements from the U.S. on Wednesday. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Sky News that he thought Russia and Ukraine were closer to a conflict on Thursday than at the start of the week.

Maxar Technologies, a commercial satellite imagery company that has been monitoring the Russian buildup, reported continued heightened military activity near Ukraine, including a new pontoon bridge and a new field hospital in Belarus.

Russia has massed an estimated 150,000-plus troops on three sides of Ukraine in recent weeks, but denies it is plotting an invasion.

WHAT IS MOSCOW SAYING?

Russia on Thursday reaffirmed its demand for the U.S. and its allies to keep Ukraine out of NATO but held the door open for talks on a range of security issues.

The Russian Foreign Ministry handed over its formal reply to the U.S. and NATO security proposals and later published it on its website.

The document again denies Western claims that Russia has an intention to invade Ukraine, but repeats that NATO’s expansion to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations represents a “red line” for Russia.

It says the U.S. and its allies have stonewalled Russia’s demands to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe. The paper reaffirmed that Moscow would continue pressing those demands and could take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West continues to ignore them.

At the same time, it said Russia is ready to discuss measures to enhance security in Europe by negotiating limits on missile deployments, restrictions on patrol flights by strategic bombers and other confidence-building steps provided they are discussed in conjunction with Moscow’s main proposals.

WHAT IS HAPPENING ALONG THE UKRAINIAN BORDER?

Separatist authorities in the Luhansk region reported an increase in Ukrainian shelling along the tense line of contact, describing it as a “large-scale provocation.” Separatist official Rodion Miroshnik said rebel forces returned the fire.

Ukraine disputed the claim, saying that separatists had shelled its forces, but they didn’t fire back. The Ukrainian military charged that shells hit a kindergarten, wounding two civilians, and cut power supply to half of the town.

There are concerns that a flare-up in the east could be used by Russia as a pretext for rolling across the border — though there was no immediate sign that the fighting was more intense than usual.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels that the reports of shelling “are certainly troubling.”

“We’re still gathering the details,″ he said. ”We’ve said for some time that the Russians might do this in order to justify a military conflict.”

HOW ARE UKRAINIANS REACTING?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that NATO membership is a distant dream for his country, blaming both opposition from Russia and from some unidentified NATO members.

“It is not the Ukrainian people who choose when we will be (in NATO), because it depends not only on us: 30 countries must unanimously agree on this decision,” Zelenskyy said.

WHAT IS NATO DOING?

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg opened a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels. He said Russia has “yet again demonstrated its disregard for the principles underpinning European security, and its ability and willingness to threaten the use of force in pursuit of its objectives.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Brussels that Russia is moving troops close to the border, flying in more combat and support aircraft.

“We see them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea. We even see them stocking up their blood supplies,″ he said. “You don’t do these sort of things for no reason, and you certainly don’t do them if you’re getting ready to pack up and go home.″

Meanwhile, the alliance is bolstering its eastern regions.

The U.S. has started to deploy 5,000 troops to Poland and Romania. Britain is sending hundreds of soldiers to Poland and offering more warships and planes. It also is doubling the number of personnel in Estonia and sending tanks and armored fighting vehicles. Germany, the Netherlands and Norway are sending additional troops to Lithuania.

___

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine; Matt Lee in Munich, Germany; Darlene Superville in Washington, D.C.; Lorne Cooke in Brussels, Jill Lawless in London, Frances D’Emilio in Rome, Edith Lederer at the United Nations contributed.