World’s largest steam engine celebrates 150 years of the Transcontinental Railroad

(CNN)– All aboard! The world’s largest steam locomotive is now on a multi-state journey to celebrate 150 years of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Named “The Big Boy,” this locomotive is 133-feet long and weighs more than one-million-pounds. It is one of only 25 steam engines that were built by Union Pacific back in the 1940’s and was originally used as a freight carrier.

The train has been traveling the Union Pacific to celebrate 150 years since the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. Union Pacific says “The Big Boy” left the Steam Shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 8th. Since then, it’s been making stops in multiple states, just leaving Chicago yesterday as it works its way back to Wyoming. It’s expect to arrive in Cheyenne on Thursday, August 8th.

To track the locomotive, and learn more about its historic past, visit Union Pacific’s website here.