(ALBANY, NY – NEW10) – The first Saturday in May is reserved for superheroes and those who love to read about them. Albany Public Library was all set for Free Comic Book Day, but then there was a delivery snafu.

“We didn’t have the comics to give out,” said Andrea Nicolay, the executive director at APL.

Their shipment of comics never made it. “I always have that day marked on my calendar and it was really disappointing for us but we were lucky for someone to come through,” said Luke Martin, the library’s public information specialist.

Ryan Little, an animation writer for Marvel Studios, who’s worked on “I Am Groot” and “What If” on Disney Plus, came to the rescue after seeing a tweet from the library.

“Wednesday night I was doom scrolling, reading about the WGA strike, and it popped up in my feed that Albany Public Library had to cancel because they didn’t get their delivery,” said Little.

Wanting to spread a little cheer, he teamed up with local librarians to save the day.

“Spent the last 24 hours working with comic bookstores and library staff, we pulled together over 4-thousand dollars worth of merchandise, a thousand-plus books, plus MCU merch to raffle off and give away.

From 12-2 on Saturday anyone can pick up a free comic at the library’s Washington Avenue Branch and meet Ryan in person.

“You don’t often get to meet a Marvel writer, this is an extraordinary opportunity,” said Nikolay.