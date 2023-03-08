SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Did you know springing forward can cause our health to fall back?

It’s not just the sleepy, sluggish fatigue we feel from losing an hour of sleep. The American Heart Association says the annual transition can hurt our hearts and brains.

Their research shows the risks of heart attack, stroke, and even irregular heartbeat can increase after the time change.

It all has to do with adjusting to a new light-dark cycle. It throws off what’s called the circadian rhythm, or the system our bodies essentially use to tell time.

According to the National Institutes of Health, our circadian rhythm can impact our mood, digestion, and even our immune system.

That’s why the American Heart Association has simple steps to help dim those effects.

Make it a gradual shift

Try going to bed 20 minutes earlier every day for the next few days.

Don’t forget to help your kids too. Bedtime may already be a challenge but if you can get them down earlier now, the adjustment won’t be quite as bad later.

Lean into the light

In the morning, open the blinds and soak in the sun as early as you can.

Natural light is the biggest signal for your circadian rhythm to get on this new cycle.

Don’t sleep in on Sunday

It will likely be tempting to sleep in, but if you get into the light and get your body moving, it will help you fall asleep faster at night.

Be careful with coffee

If you have too much caffeine to try and fight off your fatigue, it can end up keeping you up and delaying the adjustment.