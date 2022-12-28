SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Christmas may be over, but for many of us, indulging in those delicious foods isn’t.

For those looking to break the bloat before New Year’s Eve but are unsure how to, Dieticians have some advice.

Dieticians stress that there is no miracle fix to counteract the Christmas feast, but there are steps you can take to help you hit that reset button.

The first tip is to begin your day with lemon water instead of coffee!

The lemon water helps to flush the toxins that may be already in your body, and also make sure you are drinking plenty of water throughout the day so your body stays persistent.

You can also boost your body with breakfast.

Another tip that experts are offering is to skip the bread and carbs and focus on protein instead.

By focusing on proteins in the morning, your body will be more alert and will help your mind stay focused, plus it’s a great way to get more greens into your diet!

Dieticians also encourage consumers to replace packaged processed foods with whole foods. It’s an easy way to sift over processed foods and will help you feel a lot less bloated.

Think about the Mediterranean diet, lots of veggies, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and avocado.

The biggest thing you can do for yourself? Exercise.

You don’t have to go all out at the gym, taking walks with your friends or family can help as anything is better than nothing.

In conclusion, there’s no perfect pill or simple solution, so remember, if you’re falling off your exercise schedule or health routine, that’s normal around this time of the year, and more importantly, it will not wreck your diet.