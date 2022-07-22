UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The WWE is in Utica and performing at the Adirondack Bank Center on Sunday, June 24th.

The event takes place on Sunday, July 24th at 7:00 pm and you can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. Please see below for event details.

Permitted Bags:

The WWE has implemented a clear bag policy for its events. The following style and size bags will be allowed subject to league, venue, or other modifications, which shall be communicated to WWE security two weeks prior to the event.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12”x12”x6” are permitted.

1 Gallon plastic zip lock style bag

No clear clutch style bag or purse (4.5” x 6.5”)

Diaper bags as well as any bag used for the purpose of carrying medical equipment will be allowed access, after being screened.

Prohibited Items (Patrons):