Yankees manager Aaron Boone to take leave of absence to receive pacemaker

FILE – This is a Feb. 24, 2021, photo showing Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees baseball team. The New York Yankees announced Wednesday, March 3, 2021, that manager Aaron Boone is taking an immediate medical leave of absence to receive a pacemaker. (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via AP, Pool)

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone will take a medical leave of absence to receive a pacemaker, the team announced Wednesday.

Boone’s surgery is expected to be performed later Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. The former Yankee 3rd baseman had open-heart surgery back in 2009.

“Over the last six-to-eight weeks I’ve had mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath,” Boone said in a statement. “As a result, I underwent a series of tests and examinations in New York prior to the beginning of spring training, including multiple visits with a team of heart specialists. While the heart checkup came back normal, there were indications of a low heart rate which, after further consultations with doctors in Tampa, necessitates a pacemaker.”

In a statement, Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner said the organization is steadfastly behind its manager.

“The thoughts of the entire organization are with Aaron and his family as he undergoes this procedure and takes the time he needs to properly heal,” said Steinbrenner. “Aaron leads our players, coaches and staff with a rare combination of work ethic, intelligence and a genuine concern for others. Our only priority at this time is Aaron’s health and well-being, and we will support him in every way throughout his recovery.”

Boone, the Yankees manager since 2018, has amassed a record of 384-286 in his time guiding the Pinstripes. The team has made the playoffs all three season he has managed it and made it to a game 7 in the American League Championship Series in 2019.

A journeyman infielder during his playing career, Boone ended up hitting one of the most famous home runs in modern Yankee history to win Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series against the Red Sox in extra innings.