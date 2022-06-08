ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The YMCA has announced a new partnership with the City of Rome in 2022 and has organized youth activities throughout the summer.

“The City of Rome is very pleased to be a partner with the YMCA to offer our children summer activities at our parks and lifeguards at the city pools. Our collaboration allows both entities to offer swimming lessons, summer basketball at the Y’s indoor gyms, YMCA Day camp at Gryziec Field, and public swimming at three city pools,” said Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo

Open swim has been scheduled throughout Rome’s three local pools; Tosti, Municipal, and Guyer with activities that will include swim lessons, an expanded daycare camp, and a youth basketball league. There are also summer job opportunities available for any high school or college student interested in becoming certified and joining the YMCA’s team of lifeguards in the Rome or Oneida area.

“As we all move forward, we believe that partnering with organizations, community groups, and the city and school district is the best way to stay relevant and continue offering programs that benefit our community,” said Bruce Hairston, Rome YMCA Branch Director. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we all need each other to keep our communities thriving”

Anyone interested can apply online at ymcatrivalley.org or by contacting Noah Farmer, Regional Aquatics Director, nfarmer@ymcatrivalley.org.

Tosti Pool, 6th Street:

Open: June 27- August 26

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm

*Saturdays, July 9 – August 13, Noon – 5 pm*

Municipal Pool, 500 W. Embargo Street:

Open: June 27 – August 26

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Guyer Wading Pool, Lauren Street:

Open: June 27 – August 26

Days: Monday – Friday

Times: 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Swim Lessons: Sign Up & Schedule

YMCA instructors will teach at Tosti Pool from July 11 through August 17. Pre-register is on Saturday, June 18th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the City Green located at 198 North Washington Street. There is a $30.00 fee for Rome residents and a $40 for non-residents. For more information, you can call the City of Rome Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Activities at 315-339-7656.

Days: Mondays/Wednesdays

Times: 9:30 – 11:30 am

Swim Levels: 1, 2, & 3

Rome Summer Day Camp

The Y-Care Summer Day Camp will be held from June 27th through September 2nd and is accepting children in grades K through age 12 in Rome, Oneida, and New Hartford. Its outdoor location will be at Gryziec Field on South James Street, and in the event of bad weather, they will hold activities at YMCA on 301 West Bloomfield Street in Rome.

Summer Basketball Clinic

Basketball clinics for boys and girls will be held in the Rome YMCA’s gym from July 5th through August 5th. Pre-register is on Saturday, June 18th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the City Green located at 198 North Washington Street, or by calling 315-339-7656.

Days: Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays

Times: Ages 5-8 from 11:30 am – 12:45 pm

Ages 9-12 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm