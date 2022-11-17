YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Yorkville Police Department is investigating a larceny case involving a “porch pirate” in the area and is asking the public to help identify a suspect.

Around 10:28 am on Wednesday, November 16, the man shown in the images below, walked onto the porch of a home on Whitesboro Street in the Village of Yorkville and walked off with a package that was waiting for the owner.

If you can identify the individual shown in the images below, have any information regarding the incident, or have any home surveillance footage and/or pictures of the area, you can contact the Yorkville Police at 315-736-8331. You can upload any video or pictures to fallen@yorkvillepolice.org.

You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.