You have through Dec. 3 to renew your driver’s license in NYS

(WIVB) – If your driver’s license expired since the start of the pandemic, you have a little more time to renew it.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order keeping otherwise-expired driver’s licenses valid through Dec. 3.
Visit your DMV website to find out how to renew your license.
